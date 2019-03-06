|
|
Kathleen P. Bellew
February 24, 1940 - March 5, 2019
Titusville, NY
Kathleen P. Bellew passed away peacefully with her family by her side, March 5, 2019 in Monroe, NY. She was 79 years old. Daughter of the late John and Catherine Keane Fox, she was born February 24, 1940 in New York, NY.
Kathleen was a retired Secretary with King Elementary School in Warwick, NY and a member of Great Outdoors Ladies Golf Association of Titusville, FL.
Survivors include her husband James J. Bellew of Titusville, FL; her son, James Bellew and his wife Cheryl of Middletown, NY, daughter Kathleen Cytryn and her husband Anthony of Monroe, NY, her daughter Maura Crown and her husband Richard of Monroe, NY; and her seven grandchildren: Jordan, Anthony, Erin, Aidan, Colleen, Sean and Caitlyn.
A family statement reads, "The Bellew family would like to thank Dr. Rachel Colvin and the entire staff at Premier Dialysis Center in Goshen for their amazing care. We would like to express our appreciation to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., especially our lovely nurse Lorna for her compassion and care, and Sr. Ann Daly for her prayers and comfort."
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9th at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Cremation will be held at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Rockville, MD 20852-9813, www.kidneyfund.org
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019