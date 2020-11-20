Kathleen Patricia Cunningham
July 30, 1949 - November 18, 2020
Monroe, NY
Kathleen, known to her dear friends as "Kathy with a K," passed on to her Eternal Father at home surrounded by her loving spouse, Thomas, and loving sons, Christopher (Kerrianne) and Brendan (Keri), all from Monroe. Kathy was born on July 30, 1949 and was a member of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish in Manhattan. Kathy and Tom have been married for 50 years and have been Monroe residents for 48 years.
Kathy was the daughter of William and Rita Shanley, and sister to Brian (Patricia), Terence (Linda) and predeceased by Daniel Shanley. Her loving grandchildren, all living in Monroe, will miss their Grandmother who spent many wonderful summers in her summer home in Cape May, NJ. Sean, Kiera, Erin, Ryan and Mae will remember the July 4th Crab Hunts on Cape May Beach and swimming in the surf and pool with Grandma always keeping a watchful eye.
Kathy was a devoted parishioner at Saint Anastasia Church in Harriman and was a former religious education teacher and member of the Prayer Chain at Saint Anastasia. Her favorite song was "I say a little prayer" by Dionne Warwick. Kathy lived her life in prayer and never refused the numerous requests from friends, neighbors, and even strangers to say a little prayer for them, many times with great success.
Kathy worked for 21 years at Monroe-Woodbury High School as a Teaching Assistant and was a loyal and dedicated member of that professional staff. Kathy would always offer encouragement and guidance to students who needed a little extra support in their complicated lives. She gave one student experiencing personal issues a key chain from Cape May with a Dolphin attached and said this was a sign of good luck and hope. "Keep your keys on it and your life will be fine".
Kathy had many devoted friends in the Monroe-Woodbury area, as well as throughout the country. She and Tom toured 11 National Parks and rafted the Grand Canyon and Snake Rivers. Kathy always remarked that these grand sites looked "God-like and stepping stones to Heaven." During her period of illness, the support from family and friends was overwhelming.
Kathy has passed on to Heaven and will continue to support all those who loved her during her life. Thanks to all who "Said a little prayer for her."
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, November 23 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at St. Anastasia Parish Church, 110 Route 17M in Harriman. Interment will follow in St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Anastasia Church, 21 North Main Street, Harriman, NY 10926.
