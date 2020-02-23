|
Kathleen Picard
May 3, 1929 - February 22, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Kathleen Picard, age 90 of Montgomery, NY passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on February 22, 2020. The daughter of the late Herbert and Ruth Homan Polhamus, she was born on May 3, 1929 in Newburgh, NY. Kathleen was the widow of her husband of 71 years, Lawrence J. Picard Sr., who predeceased her on January 29th of this year. She will be dearly missed by all.
Survivors include her son, Lawrence Picard Jr. and his wife, Mary of the Town of Newburgh; daughter, Patricia A. Tubbs of Walden, NY; brother, Herbert Polhamus and his wife, Una of FL; grandchildren: Catherine, Kimberly, Tracey, Lawrence III and Tricia; great-grandchildren: Danielle, Cayla, Ashely-Paige, Joshua, Emily and Peyton; great-great-grandchildren: Isabella, Leon and Atticus-John; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Kathleen was predeceased by her sisters: Emma McKay, Edith Johnson and Audrey Thayer.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Services will begin at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow. Burial of ashes will take place in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen's memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020