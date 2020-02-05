|
Kathleen Rogers Newcombe
September 23, 1927 - February 2, 2020
Wentzville, MO
Kathleen Rogers Newcombe, 92 passed away in Wentzville, MO on February 2, 2020.
Kathleen was born in Newburgh, daughter of the late Raymond P. Rogers and the late Mary Estabrook Rogers. She was a 1944 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clive A. Newcombe (1944 graduate of Cornwall High School); son, Ralph Newcombe; brother, Raymond P. Rogers Jr.; sisters: Mary J. Mulligan, Eileen Donlan and Susan Jane Rogers; step-mother, Frances H. Rogers.
Kathleen is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; sisters: Colleen Gibson of Newburgh, NY, Frances Rogers of Virginia, Margaret Eggleston of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on February 15 at Pitman Funeral Home in Wentzville, MO, followed by a funeral service and interment in the family plot at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Florissant, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be contributed to The ALS Association (PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022), www.ALSA.org
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020