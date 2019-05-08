Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Conklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn A. Conklin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn A. Conklin Obituary
Kathryn A. Conklin
October 11, 1954 - May 6, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Kathryn A. Conklin, age 64 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was born on October 11, 1954 in Centralia, IL and is the daughter of the late Chelcie E. Lee, Sr. and Shirley M. Knott.
Kathy worked as a waitress for Village Pizza in Montague, NJ. She was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
Kathy was predeceased by her husband Russell Conklin. She is survived by her step-mother, Eleanor Lee; five brothers: Chelcie "Bud" Lee, Jr., Michael and Randy Walton, Roy and Mark Lee; one step-sister, Eva Juneg; five sisters: Jerry Daniels, Michelle Walton, Ruth, Beth, and Susan Lee; four nieces: Bria Carroll, Gina Marie, Desiree, and Christy Martin; one nephew, Robert Kemp.
Cremation took place privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now