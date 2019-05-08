|
Kathryn A. Conklin
October 11, 1954 - May 6, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Kathryn A. Conklin, age 64 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was born on October 11, 1954 in Centralia, IL and is the daughter of the late Chelcie E. Lee, Sr. and Shirley M. Knott.
Kathy worked as a waitress for Village Pizza in Montague, NJ. She was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
Kathy was predeceased by her husband Russell Conklin. She is survived by her step-mother, Eleanor Lee; five brothers: Chelcie "Bud" Lee, Jr., Michael and Randy Walton, Roy and Mark Lee; one step-sister, Eva Juneg; five sisters: Jerry Daniels, Michelle Walton, Ruth, Beth, and Susan Lee; four nieces: Bria Carroll, Gina Marie, Desiree, and Christy Martin; one nephew, Robert Kemp.
Cremation took place privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 10, 2019