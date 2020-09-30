Kathryn Ann Gonzalez
November 29, 1954 - September 25, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Kathryn Ann Gonzalez of Matamoras, PA died Friday, September 25, 2020 at her daughter's home in Stroudsburg, PA. She was 65. She was born November 29, 1954 in Port Jervis, NY the daughter of the late Joseph H. Brown and the late Ann E. Flynn Brown.
Kathryn was a kind, generous and warm soul. She loved her family and wonderful friends with all of her heart, and that love was easily returned. She was a beautiful artist-creative, visionary and young at heart. She loved to garden, decorate and host her friends and family, always giving the most perfect gifts.
After graduating Summa Cum Laude from East Stroudsburg University, she taught at Delaware Valley Elementary School for many years. She adored her students, always understanding and nurturing of every student's unique individuality.
She was born in Port Jervis and lived in the Tri-State area for many years. She enjoyed her time spent in Mt. Dora, FL and she loved an unplanned road trip, especially to Cape May or anywhere else scenic and adventurous.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gary Gonzalez. She is survived by her loving companion, Stephen Spangenberg; daughter, Rebecca Gonzalez and Salvatore Vito; son, Matthew Gonzalez; her cherished grandson, Victor Gonzalez; sister, JoEllen Campbell and her family, James, Tyler, Elizabeth and Ryan, and her beloved schnauzer, Beau and many grand dogs.
Family and friends are invited to visit 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, October 3rd at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. A blessing service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Newcomb officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family. Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, T.N. 38105-1942.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com