Kathryn E. Sherman
June 25, 1928 - March 28, 2019
White Lake, NY
Kathryn E. Sherman of White Lake passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center, Skilled Nursing Unit in Harris after a long illness. She was 90.
The daughter of the late Helen Malone Bulger and Irving Bulger, she was born June 25, 1928 in Staten Island.
Kathryn graduated from Staten Island (Todt Hill) Academy High School and worked on Wall Street prior to her marriage and raising a family. She was also as an administrative assistant at St. Peter's Boys High School in Staten Island for 20 years, retiring in 1996 when she moved to White Lake. While there, she also worked for a short time as a teacher's aide at the former Duggan School.
She is survived by two sons: William of White Lake, and Richard of South Amboy, NJ; a daughter: Anne Chagnon of Stratford, CT; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her brother: Irv Bulger of Staten Island; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Allen in 2001.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Cremation will follow and interment of her ashes will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Bethel at a later date.
The family wants to thank Dr. Imran Ahmed and his staff from Bethel Medical, and the nurses, aides and staff of the Skilled Nursing Unit at Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris for the compassionate care given to Kathryn over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sullivan Co. SPCA www.sullivanspca.org or the Skilled Nursing Unit at CRMC, Harris, NY 12742.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019