|
|
Kathryn Jane Duczeminski
May 31, 1926 - July 28, 2019
Middletown, NY
Kathryn Jane Duczeminski, a lifelong resident of the area, died Sunday, July 28th at home, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She was 93 years old.
The daughter of Electa Conklin and Ralph A. Weaver, she was born on May 31, 1926 in Middletown, NY. She was the sixth of 12 children. A graduate of MHS class of 1944 and the Long Island School of Nursing, Kathryn spent her life caring for others at Horton Memorial Hospital, Middletown State Psychiatric Hospital and Valley View Nursing Facility.
She was a dedicated Registered Nurse who loved her family and delighted in her grandchildren. Kathryn loved work but managed to go on frequent camping trips to many areas, eventually setting up her camp at a local campground where many festive family gatherings occurred. She was a devoted NY Mets fan and enjoyed old TV westerns, especially Gunsmoke (Matt Dillon). She also enjoyed sitting with a good book. She was spiritual and dedicated in everything she was involved in and was the consummate hard worker. Mom, Gram, and GG as she was known by her family, was truly the glue that kept her family together.
Kathryn is survived by her five children; Joseph (Clara) of Slate Hill, Michael (Beth Ann) of Memphis, IN, Stanley of Wurtsboro, Kathy (Michael) of Middletown and Lisa Anne of Middletown; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Stacey, Sara, Heather, Danielle and Katie; two step grandsons Sean and Brian; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Marin, Ella, Will, Hannah, Gavin, Benjamin, Sam, Eli, Kathryn, Isabella and Wolfe (on the way); step great-grandchildren, Nick, Alex, Chris, and Mackenzie. Also surviving are her brother-in-law, John Duczeminski, sister-in-law, Ursula Brown and several nephews and nieces.
Kathryn was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband of 63 years, Joseph Duczeminski, Sr and her brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. The private funeral service and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 30 to July 31, 2019