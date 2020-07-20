Kathryn M. Carpenter
December 30, 1930 - July 13, 2020.
Fort Meyers, FL
Kathryn M. Carpenter of Fort Meyers, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was 89.
She was the daughter of the late William (Bill) and Ethel Davis born on December 30, 1930 in Corbett, NY.
When Kathryn was living in Livingston Manor, she was a dedicated member of the Methodist Church. Kathryn enjoyed many things, such as square dancing, gardening, camping, and reading. She wouldn't often allow the grass to grow under her feet, she always tried to stay active whether she was traveling or taking road trips with her brother. She loved collecting porcelain dolls and Native American dolls. Kathryn was a hard worker, whether it was raising her children or out in the work force, her determination and will always showed through. She loved to spend time with her family especially her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Nancy McArthur and Thomas Neer and his wife, Magdalena, her grandchildren, Shane, Suellen, Ronald, Dawn, Melissa and John, 11 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
She is predeceased by her first husband, John Neer Jr.; her second husband, Bernard Carpenter; her children, John Neer III, and Sandra DeFreitas; her siblings, Bob Davis, Gladys Hyzer, Wilma Eason and William "Bill" Davis.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home 29 Pearl Street Livingston Manor, NY 12759 from 1-2:00pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1:30pm. Internment will follow at Orchard Street Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of 10 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com