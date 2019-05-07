|
|
Kathy A. Yannone
August 19, 1958 - May 5, 2019
Walden, NY
Kathy A. Yannone, age 60 of Walden, NY, passed away on May 5, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. The daughter of the late Robert H. and Gwenda Brundage Lynn, she was born on August 19, 1958 in Newburgh, NY. Kathy worked as a registered nurse for Mid-Hudson Managed Home Care in Newburgh. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Michael J. Yannone at home; daughters, Lissa L. Yannone-Soto and her husband, Samuel, of New Windsor, NY, Mallorey L. Yannone and her partner, Donald Quarles, of Cape Cod, MA; brother, Robert H. Lynn III and his wife, Jodi, of Walden, NY; sister, Gwenda Abolin; grandchildren, Lucas and Noah; aunts uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's name to the Hudson Valley SPCA, 940 Little Britain Rd., New Windsor, NY 12553.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019