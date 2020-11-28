Kathy Baker Atkinson
November 5, 1955 - November 27, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Kathy Baker Atkinson of Pine Bush, NY, a former bus driver for First Student in Pine Bush and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on November 27, 2020 in Garnet Health Medical Center. She was 65.
The daughter of the late William and Alberta Hadden Baker, she was born on November 5, 1955 in Middletown, NY. She was the widow of James Atkinson.
Survivors include her children: Tara Baird Sharp of Louisiana, Sarah Zukor of Middletown, NY, Christine Perrier of the State of Florida, and Jessica Zukor of Pine Bush, NY; her grandchildren: Meghan, Dante, EJ, Laney, MJ, Quincy, and Dominick; her brothers: Ralph Baker, Jeff Baker (Lori), Joe Baker, and Jason Baker (Jessica); her sisters: Sally Konsul (Gary) and Lori Korin (John) and several nieces and nephews.
As you prepare to attend services please be aware that FACIAL COVERINGS and SOCIAL DISTANCING requirements will be in place at all times. Due to NYSDOH guidelines there will be a capacity limitation in the building which may cause delayed entry into the services. Thank you for your patience.
Visitation hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday December 1st at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday December 2 in Hillside Cemetery in Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com