Kathy Marie
Duczeminski Hoard
January 14, 1960 - October 25, 2019
Middletown, NY
Kathy Marie Duczeminski Hoard passed into eternal life on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born January 14, 1960, in Middletown, to Kathryn Jane Weaver and Joseph John Duczeminski, she remained a lifelong resident of Orange County.
She worked for New York State, at Middletown Psychiatric Hospital and then for Rockland Psychiatric, as a Residential Program Assistant, where she retired this past Monday.
At a young age Kathy married Paul Dwyer and they were blessed with two daughters. In 2008, she found love again and married her soulmate and devoted husband, Michael Winston Hoard.
The loving mother of Danielle Kristen Lawton (Wolfgang) and Katie Jane Caggiano (Lou), she was most beloved by her three grandchildren: Kathryn Alexandra M.E. Lawton, Isabella Marie K.A. Lawton and Karl Wolfgang J.M. Lawton.
Kathy was diagnosed with lung cancer 23 months ago. She and Michael quickly took up the gauntlet and swiftly brought inspiration and guidance to others suffering from the same horrible disease. They became active members of the and many other cancer support groups. Together they strove to bring hope and guidance to others through meetings and online blogs. They detailed their journey together creating their own group: "Kathy's Team Fist Bump".
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael; her daughters, Danielle and Katie; her siblings: Joseph John Duczeminski, Jr. (Clara), Michael Thomas Duczeminski (Beth), Stanley Robert Duczeminski and Lisa Ann Duczeminski.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, at Saint Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown NY, with burial following at the family plot in Saint Joseph's Cemetery.
"Oma" will be sorely missed by all of her loved ones, who all love her "TO THE MOON AND BACK!"
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in her memory to the .
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc. www.applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019