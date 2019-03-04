|
Katrina Shari (Myers) Stiscia
July 8, 1962 - March 4, 2019
Gardiner, NY
Katrina Shari (Myers) Stiscia, 56, a longtime resident of Gardiner, NY, passed away at home on Monday, March 4, 2019 after a long and gallant fight with Ewing's Sarcoma. Born on July 8, 1962, in Dansville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Albert Martin Myers and Judith Mae (Balcom) O'Banks.
Katrina graduated from Wallkill Senior High School, Wallkill, NY, in 1980. Katrina met her future husband, Brian Stiscia, while cruising the streets of New Paltz with her youngest sister and best friends.
Survivors include her husband, Brian, of 38 years and her two beloved cats, Tigger and Tiger. She is further survived by her siblings: Karen Myers of Milford, PA, Davilee (Chapman) Deal and husband, Gary, of Oakdale, CT, William Myers and wife, Theresa, of Brentwood, TN, Michael Myers of Wayland, NY, Deborah (Chapman) Hurst and husband, John, of Wyoming, NY, Dean Chapman of Silver Lake, NY, Richard O'Banks and wife, Donna, of Kerhonkson, NY, Renee O'Banks and wife, Teri Nezbeth of New Orleans, LA; sister-in-law, Lisa (Mitchell) Myers of Dubois, PA; brother-in-law, Charles Stiscia and wife, Gloria, of Gardiner, NY; step-father, Leo O'Banks of Port Orange, FL; step-mother, Peggy Myers of Wayland, NY and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Katrina was predeceased by her brothers, Kelly Myers and Kevin Myers, as well as her step-brother, Donald Chapman.
Katrina worked as a Toll Collector on the New York State Thruway for 30 years, retiring in January, 2018. Katrina developed many lasting friendships there, along with numerous friends she gained while married to Brian. The family would like to thank all those friends who provided trips back and forth to Memorial Sloan Kettering and where she resided, with her sister, Davilee, for three months, to Fishkill Hematology and Oncology and Hudson Valley Hospice.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm with a memorial service at 7pm at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30am at Copeland Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Stewart. Burial will be private.
Donations in Katrina's memory may be made to , 132 W. 32nd Street, NY, NY 10001, or to the Gardiner Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Gardiner, NY 12525.
