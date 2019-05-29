Keith A. Carr

September 7, 1958 - May 27, 2019

Sparrowbush, NY

Keith A. Carr of Sparrowbush, NY, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 60. He was born September 7, 1958 in Middletown, NY, the son of the late Donald R. and the late Charlotte F. Anderson Carr.

A family statement read: "Papa Dukes / AKA Petey" among the many other nicknames he earned was an avid outdoorsman. Most of all his affinity for fishing. Be it a stream, creek, lake, river, or the ocean, if he could drop a hook he was in his glory. Serving his country proudly for eight years in the US Army earning the rank of SP5 in Co. A 1/73rd Armor at Ft. Irwin, CA. He also spent three of those years in Germany and loved sharing his stories of the time spent across the pond. The love he had for his children and grandchildren was shown by the unconditional love he gave them. He would always let them know how proud he was of their accomplishments. A jack of all trades with a love of tinkering he always had his hands in something whether it be gardening, yardwork, or fixing something that was broken. Never sitting idle and always with his pups Candy and Hector at his side. Number one in his life by far was his best friend and partner in crime, his wife Elaine. Always making sure above all, she knew she was loved. There will only ever be one "Papa Dukes" and he will live on through us all and generations to follow."

Surviving are his loving wife of 21 years, Elaine Carr of Sparrowbush, NY; six children: Herbert Bedford Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, Richard Bedford and his wife, Jessica, Cheryl Bedford, Amanda Carr, Jennifer Carr, and Sarah Cain; six siblings: Shirley Morse and her husband, Philip, Edwin Dolby, Donald R Carr Jr. and his wife, Laurie, John W Carr and his wife, Cindy, Douglas W Carr and his wife, Debbie, and Denise Grasso and her husband, Salvatore; 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Also, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sisters, Roberta and Donna.

Memorial services will be held at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY 10924 on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. with Pastor Amy Garrett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to a veteran charity of the donors' choice.

Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to June 7, 2019