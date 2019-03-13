|
Keith Alan Haynes
December 28, 1976 - March 10, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
Keith Haynes, a lifelong resident of the area passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home. He was 42. The son of Steven Haynes and Roxanne Edwards Hinkson, he was born on December 28, 1976 in Goshen, NY.
Keith had a love for fishing and hunting with his best friend, his father. Survivors include his two daughters, Alyssa Haynes of New York and Amanda Scarola of Florida; parents, Roxanne Hinkson and her husband, Ken, Steve Haynes and his wife, Joann; sister, Tanya Camacho and her husband, Danny and two nephews, Daniel and Christian; grandmother, Gloria Dayton; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by grandparents, Leonard and Joan Edwards and Clifford Haynes.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019