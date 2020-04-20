|
|
Keith Alan Nickerson
October 14, 1962 - April 17, 2020
Middletown, NY
Keith Nickerson, 57, lost his courageous battle against Acute Myeloid Leukemia with complications from the coronavirus on April 17, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center.
He was born on October 14, 1962 in Newburgh, NY to Dale, Sr. and Joan (Hogancamp) Nickerson. Keith graduated from Newburgh Free Academy and continued his education at Dutchess Community College. Following his education, he was employed by I.B.M. in East Fishkill, NY for over 25 years. Most recently, Keith was a proud employee of Pratt & Whitney Advanced Coating Technologies as a lab technician. He had a sincere love for his family, job, and the great outdoors.
Keith was an avid sportsman. His passions were hunting and fishing, and he spent his leisure time enjoying nature and all that it had to offer. Keith was witty, a practical jokester, and a self-taught jack of all trades. There wasn't any skill he couldn't master. Keith and his family renovated two seasonal homes in Smallwood, NY along with their family home in Middletown, NY. Their home was filled with endless love and countless memories that will be spoken about for years to come. Keith especially loved the traditions of the holidays and shared his passions with family and friends.
Keith will be greatly missed by his wife, Debi Brink; his sons, Major Brian (Danielle) Nickerson and Justin (Gelsey) Nickerson; stepson, Austin Jones; his daughter, Rachel Nickerson; and his grandchildren: Ava, Alex, and Abigail Nickerson, who lovingly called him "Pop-Nick." He is also survived by his loving mother, Joan Nickerson; his sisters, Diane (Tom) Slosser and Debra Nickerson; and his brother, Dale, Jr. (Juanita) Nickerson. Keith also leaves behind his nieces, nephews, extended family, and many close friends. He was predeceased by his father, Dale Nickerson Sr. and his maternal grandmother, Loretta Hogancamp.
His family would like to express sincere thanks to essential workers from Montefiore Hospital in Bronx, NY and Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. Special thanks go to Dr. Mendel Goldfinger for his excellent care, genuine compassion, and his support during our time of need.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to in memory of Keith Nickerson at or call 888-557-7177.
Arrangements are under the care of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc, 130 Highland Ave. Middletown, NY 10940; to send a condolence online, visit www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020