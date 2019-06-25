Home

Keith D. Griffin

Keith D. Griffin
1960 - 2019
Binghamton formerly of Newburgh, New York
Keith D. Griffin, of Binghamton NY, formerly of Newburgh NY, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Laurie; four children, Sean, Chyvonne, Danielle, Theresa Sunderland; four grandchildren; Anthenesha Goodman, Londyn Joseph, Adam Griffin, and Cairo Griffin; a very special nephew, Peraung Burley; his mother, Rosa L, Griffin; brothers, Christopher, Russell, Turnell Mayo, John, the late Kenneth, and sisters Bernadette Isaac and Kim Isaac; as well as many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court Street, Binghamton, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City on Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 25 to June 27, 2019
