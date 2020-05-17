Keith Kristoff
November 22, 1959 - May 14, 2020
Napanoch, NY
Keith Kristoff of Napanoch, NY passed away on Monday, May 14, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Dover, NJ. He was 60 years old. Keith was born on November 22, 1959 in Liberty, NY; he was the son of the late Ronald and Alfreda (Sheley) Newman. Keith served his country in the United States Marine Corp and was honorably discharged in 1985. Keith had worked as a landscaper running his own business "Keith's Lawn Service." He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt. Keith was an all-around sports fanatic. He enjoyed watching football, basketball, baseball and NASCAR. Keith was an avid NY Yankees fan and Richard Petty racing fan.
Keith will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his sisters, Danita Kristoff and her companion, Albert Spence, Cora Newman and her companion, Ron DeGraw and Ronda Newman; his niece, Danielle Graham and her companion, Anthony Schick; his nephew, Brandon Vogler, as well as many cousins.
In addition to his parents, Keith was predeceased by his biological father, Joseph Kristoff Jr. and his beloved dog Bandit.
Due to the strict guidelines regarding the current health crisis, services will be held privately for immediate family only. Burial will be in Grahamsville Rural Cemetery.
Memorial contribution's may be made in Keith's name to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are under the guidance Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville. Personal condolences can be left for Keith's family at www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 17 to May 18, 2020.