Keith W. Martin


1963 - 2019
Keith W. Martin Obituary
Keith W. Martin
December 29, 1963 - August 15, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
Keith W. Martin of Bloomingburg, NY, a longtime resident of the area, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Middletown. He was 55.
The son of the late William Martin and Corrine Sheppard Martin, he was born December 29, 1963 in Red Bank, New Jersey.
Keith was a loving and devoted father and grandfather.
Survivors include the love of his life, Mary Martin of Pine Bush; two daughters, Alexis White and her husband, Dustin of Pine Bush, NY and Kendra Martin of Bloomingburg; brothers: Michael, Joe, Brian and his wife, Christine and Kevin Martin; sisters: Debi Paolucci and her husband, Joe and Catherine Capodicasa and her husband, Josephl; grandson, Julian and his little buddy, Hunter.
Memorial visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday August 29 at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. Funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in the funeral home; Rev. James Van Houten will officiate.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
