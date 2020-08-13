1/1
Keith "King Sweat" White
Keith "King Sweat" White
August 11, 2020
Middletown, NY
On the morning of August 11th Keith "King Sweat" White passed away.
He is survived by his loving wife, Erin, and his three beloved dogs: Chiko, Dutch and Tia; his mother, Dorothy Banks; brother, Craig White; aunts, VB, MW; his nieces, nephews, and cousins He is pre-deceased by his grandparents, George and Georgia White.
In the short time on this earth, Keith had such an impact on so many people between his big personality and charitable heart. His family was so important to him; making sure the kids were happy, filled his heart, but most importantly, the love of his life, his soulmate, Erin White meant everything to him. They have the kind of love and partnership that he will carry with him to his next journey into this sky.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
