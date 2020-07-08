1/1
Kelly Ann DeStefano, 59, of Modena, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Born December 2, 1960 in Newburgh, New York, she was the daughter of Joyce (Weygant) Etess and the late John Carpenter.
On June 12, 1993, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Gardiner, New York, Kelly married the love of her life, Ferdinando DeStefano.
Kelly had a zest for life and was very active. She was employed by the New Paltz School District as a bus driver, which she enjoyed immensely.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her sister, Dana Diema.
Survivors include her loving husband, Ferdinando DeStefano; her children, Stephanie and her husband, Brandon of Modena, NY, Caroline DeStefano and her fiancé, Aaron of Modena, NY, Marie DeStefano of Modena, NY, and Ferdinando A. DeStefano of Modena, NY; her mother, Joyce (Weygant) Etess and her husband, Paul of New Paltz, NY; and her brother, Kenneth Mills of Modena, NY.
Friends may call on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 S. Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, New York 12561.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day on Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Route 44/55 in Gardiner, New York at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, across the street from the Church.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Kelly's family with the arrangements.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
