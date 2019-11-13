|
Kelly Hanson Stevens Jr.
October 2, 1951 - November 10, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Kelly Hanson Stevens Jr, of New Windsor, NY passed away November 10, 2019. He was 68.
He was born October 2, 1951 in Clinton, North Carolina, and was the son of Lucille Stevens and Kelley Stevens Sr.
Kelly H. Stevens Jr. worked for Mesh Reality for over ten years.
He was an amazing and loving husband and father who helped raised many generations and he will truly be missed.
He is survived by siblings: Bill Brunson, Preston Stevens, Charles Stevens, Willa Stevens-Wilson, Joanne Stevens; children: Kelly H. Stevens III, Antoine L. King, Dennis J. King, Brian King, Selena Stevens, Kelley D. King, Linda R.E. King, Anise King, Marlo Revels, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Any donations made will be accepted by Brian King on the behalf of Mary Stevens.
Mr. Stevens will lay in repose from 10 a.m.to Noon, Friday, November 15 at Mt. Carmel COCDOC, 1524 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550. Funeral Service begins at Noon at the church; Elder Dr. Thermond E. Herring will officiate.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019