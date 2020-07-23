1/1
Kenneth B. Doughty Sr.
1933 - 2020
Kenneth B. Doughty, Sr.
February 14, 1933 - July 22, 2020
Walden, NY
Kenneth B. Doughty, Sr. of Walden entered into rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was 87.
Son of the late Stephen H. and Virginia (Diehl) Doughty, he was born on February 14, 1933 in Newburgh, NY.
Kenneth, a lifelong area resident was a retired truck driver for New Penn in Newburgh. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956.
Survivors include two sons, Eric (Patti) Doughty of Hawley, PA and Kenneth Doughty, Jr. of Walden; daughter, Lori Doughty of the Town of Newburgh; sister, Virginia Marrulo of Ohio; grandchildren, Eric Doughty, Jr., and Ciara Doughty; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Thomas Doughty and Gavin Doughty; and many nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (Bellis) Doughty in 2013, and a daughter-in-law, Susan Doughty.
Visitation will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jeffery Hooker officiating. Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced. Burial will follow at Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenneth's name can be made to either Wounded Warriors at woundedwarriorproject.org, or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
