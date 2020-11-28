1/1
Kenneth B. Price
Kenneth B. Price
March 13, 1945 - November 26, 2020
Wolf Lake, NY
After a hard-fought battle with an aggressive cancer, Kenneth Barry Price of Wurtsboro, passed away on November 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 75.
Ken was born on March 13, 1945 in Nyack to his father Edwin L. Price and his mother Amy E. Price. Ken was a master electrician and member of IBEW Local 363 for 50 years. He enjoyed woodworking and built many treasures for his family including his family's home on Wolf Lake. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family was his world.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Bonnie; daughters, Susan Bennett and her husband, Robert and Lori Zurawski and her husband, Mark; granddaughter and best pal, Emma Bennett; sister-in-law, Nancy Schaffner and her husband, Eric; nephew, Edwin Price and his wife, Sarah, and their children.
The family would like to thank Dr. Perry Of Crystal Run Healthcare for his admirable and compassionate care he provided to Ken.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, December 1st at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with a funeral service starting at Noon. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wurtsboro. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met. A limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home and face masks are required.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
111 Sullivan St
Wurtsboro, NY 12790
(845) 888-2731
