Kenneth C. Hayes

Kenneth C. Hayes Obituary
Kenneth C. Hayes
May 3, 1937 - June 29, 2019
Middletown, NY
Kenneth C. Hayes was born in Middletown, New York on May 3, 1937. He was 82 years old.
He was the son of Leslie and Beatrice Hayes.
Kenneth served in the U.S. Airforce for 21 years, achieving rank of Tech Sergeant, specializing in computer analysis and aircraft maintenance. After his retirement from the Air Force he began his second career as an Electrical Engineer for KW Controls.
He was adventurous, kind, active, extremely generous and flirtatious. He loved to travel and had no fear of attempting new challenges. He was an involved family man who adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kenneth is survived by his eleven children; Edward, Dave, Kimberly, Stephen, Dawn, William, Ken Jr., Anastasia, John, Danielle and Kristina, his siblings; Arlene and Betty, his 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his wife, Judith, the love of his life, as well as two sisters; Erna and Cleta and his brother Lloyd.
Visitation will take place at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 P.M. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate, in Kenneth's name to AMOC or the St. Jude's Foundation. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebeemcphillips.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 1 to July 2, 2019
