Kenneth Donal O'Sullivan
July 25, 1954 - February 24, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
Kenneth Donal O'Sullivan, of Grahamsville, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at home after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was 65.
He was the son of Donal Vincent O'Sullivan and Dorothy Planthaber, born on July 25, 1954 in North Babylon, NY.
Kenneth was a proud graduate of Washingtonville High School, class of 1972. He was a hardworking man who always provided for his family. He was a dedicated employee of ShopRite in Peekskill, NY for 28 years. He loved being involved in his community; he coached AYSO Soccer for 8 years and volunteered with the little league. In his free time he enjoyed hitting the balls around on the golf course. His family was his life, and he could often be found cheering his children on in the stands at their Varsity games. He truly loved being a father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Stephanie O'Sullivan; children: Saundra O'Sullivan of NY, Holly Froehlich and her husband Wade of Texas, Katje Krier and her husband Kory of NY; grandchildren: Keith, Travis and Dylan Froehlich, Chanlyn and Tyler O'Sullivan and Kenzie, Kaia and Konrad Krier; his siblings Sharon Lewis and her husband Marty of Florida, Kathleen O'Sullivan of Kentucky, Sean O'Sullivan and his wife Nancy of S. Carolina, Christopher O'Sullivan of NY, Maureen Cardaci and her husband Kevin of NY, Michael O'Sullivan and his wife Dorothy of NY, Ellen Schmal and Clare Doerrer both of NY; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two sons Kevin and Timothy O'Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenneth's name can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7th at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Grahamsville Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020