KENNETH DURBECK BOWDEN
1927 - October 5, 2020
Cuddebackville, NY
Kenneth Durbeck Bowden, a longtime area resident, entered into rest on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Garnet Health Skilled Nursing Facility in Harris, NY. He was 92 years of age.
The son of the late Paul and Lola Griffith Bowden Sr., he was born in 1927 in Union City, NJ.
Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars and the UN Service Medal. Ken had been employed as a wholesale produce salesman at the Hunts Point Market in the Bronx. He attended the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church and enjoyed attending high school sporting events and the stock car races.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Garnet Health Skilled Nursing Facility for the loving and compassionate care they provided Ken during his stay with them.
Survivors include his daughters, Alice Halstead and her husband, Kenneth of Cuddebackville and Nora Halstead and her fiancé, Bob Halstead of Monticello; his grandchildren, Eric Halstead and Alyse Space, Marissa Fuller and her husband, Matthew, David Vreeland and his wife, Lori, Victoria Fitzhugh-Zebley and her husband, Beau, and Lisa Politi and her husband, David; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Hansen of California. Ken was predeceased by his wife, Nancy McAuliffe Bowden, sons, Stephen and Michael Bowden, siblings, Paul Bowden, William Bowden, Margie Bowden and son-in-law David Charles Halstead.
Cremation took place at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, NY.
Due to the current COVID restrictions and limitations, the family will have a private memorial service at the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church in Otisville with Reverend Jeffrey Farley officiating and military honors given.
Interment of Ken's cremains will be scheduled at a later date in the Mt. Hope Plains Cemetery, Otisville.
The family would like you to consider contributions in Ken's memory to the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 628, Otisville, NY 10963.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY.