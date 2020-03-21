Home

Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
Kenneth E. Liebler Sr.


1927 - 2020
Kenneth E. Liebler Sr. Obituary
Kenneth E. Liebler, Sr.
July 30, 1927 - March 20, 2020
Goshen, NY
Kenneth E. Liebler, Sr., 92 of Goshen, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY.
Kenneth was born July 30, 1927 in Astoria, NY, the son of Anthony Joseph Liebler and Cora Baldwin. He was raised by his father and his grandmother, Harriett Lasher Liebler. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He retired after 40 years from Orange & Rockland Utilities as a Line Foreman. He was a member of the Dikeman Engine and Hose Fire Department in Goshen, NY and a member of the Port Jervis Country Club.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janina (Dunikowski) Liebler at home; his children, Kenneth E. Liebler, Jr and wife, Linda of Middletown, NY, William Liebler of New Windsor, NY, Victoria Borman and husband, Ben of Grants Pass, OR and Eliza Phelps and husband, Danny of Ruffin, NC; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
A Private Burial will be in Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. Goshen, NY; to leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
