Kenneth H. Holland
1958 - 2020
Kenneth H. Holland
February 10, 1958 - November 17, 2020
Middletown, NY
Kenneth Harrison Holland was born on February 10, 1958 in Monticello, NY to the late Joseph Harrison Holland and Evelyn Armstead Holland. On November 17, 2020, Kenneth passed away at his home in Middletown, NY. He was 62 years old.
Kenneth attended Monticello Central Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1977. He served in the U.S. Army from 1982-1991 as a Sergeant E5 and an Ammunition Specialist. He served during Operation Desert Storm/Persian Gulf War in 1991 before his separation. While enlisted in the U.S. Army, he received the following Ribbons and Medals: Army Service Ribbon, Driver & Mechanic Badge, Expert Badge M-16 Rifle, National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (received 3 times), NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Southwest Asia Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, and an Army Achievement Award (1st Oak Leaf Cluster – award received twice). After serving his country, Kenneth worked and retired from Cardinal Health in Montgomery, NY, after 25 years of service. He was also a former security guard at the Monticello Racino.
Kenneth was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Sandra Doughty; a brother, Robert Holland; and a nephew, Kenneth Hargress.
Kenneth leaves to cherish his memories, three brothers: Michael Lorenzo Holland, Joseph Lee Holland, Jr., both of Monticello, NY, and Gregory John Holland and wife, Dawn of Peekskill, NY; two sisters: Joanne Holland Hargress and husband, Wayne of Fayetteville, NC, and Joyce Holland of Jacksonville, FL; a sister-in-law, Mae Holland, of Monticello; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28 at the Bethlehem Temple Church, 93 Fairground Road in Monticello. A private funeral ceremony will start at 11 a.m. for the immediate family, and burial will follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met – a limited amount of people will be allowed in the church and facemasks are required.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Temple Church
