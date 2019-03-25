|
|
Kenneth John Elder
March 15, 1924 - March 23, 2019
Middletown, NY
Kenneth Elder, a long time resident of Middletown, NY, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 95.
Kenneth was born on March 15, 1924 in Unionville NY. He was the son of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Elsie) Elder. Kenneth married Eleanor Kowalczyk on April 20, 1947 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Pine Island, NY. Kenneth was a Wolrld War II U.S. Navy Veteran, having served aboard the Destroyer Escot USS Micka (DE-176) in the North, South Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. He belonged to the Navy's Ancient Order of the Deep.
Ken was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, where he was a past Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. He was also a Third Order member of the Edith Stein Chapter of Lay Carmelites, which meets at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Middletown, NY. He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Eleanor, in November of last year.
Kenneth is survived by one son, David and his wife, Cherrie Elder of Guymon, OK; two grandchildren, Christopher Elder of Hydro, OK and Bridget Elder-Thomas and her husband Robert of Flemmington, GA. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Keista Elder and Robbie Thomas and Maeme and Christopher Dodge Elder of Hydro, OK; one sister, Shirley Elder Flynn of Slate Hill, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 8:30 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY 10940. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Middletown, NY
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019