Kenneth L. Benjamin
August, 27, 1938 - March 7, 2020
Sarasota, FL Formerly of Craigsmoor, NY
Kenneth L. Benjamin of Sarasota, Fl lost his long battle with cancer March 7, 2020. Kenneth was born on August 27, 1938 in Leibhardt, NY, he was formerly of Craigsmoor, NY.
Kenny is survived by his wife and best friend of 61 years, Gerry Benjamin; and son, Michael Benjamin and partner, Barbara Morrill of Bowdoinham, ME and his special grand-dog, Mulligan; his two sisters: Margaret Hlavacek of Walker Valley, NY and Kathy Crawford of South Carolina.
He is predeceased by his mother, Daisy Churchill and his father, George Benjamin. Also predeceased by five sisters and one brother.
Kenny was a corrections officer at Eastern NY Correctional Facility for 29 years! He was an avid deer hunter and bowler. He was a member of the Ellenville Elks Lodge and proud member of the NRA.
His passion was working with his hands and helping friends build houses.
He will be missed by all.
Family will be holding a private memorial in Sarasota, FL.
In lieu of flowers family is asking donations in Kenny's name be sent to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020