Kenneth L. Cerruti
April 22, 1947 - June 18, 2020
Eldred, NY
Kenneth L. Cerruti, age 73, of Eldred, New York passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at his home. He ws born in Manhattan, New York on April 22, 1947, the son of Yugo and Emma Porrini Cerruti.
Kenneth proudly served our country during the Vietnam War with the US Army. He was a communicant of St. Mary's R.C. Church in Port Jervis, a member of the Sparrowbush Engine Co., #1, and a former member of the Tri-State Rod & Gun Club. Ken owned and operated Boro Auto Collision in Port Jervis, NY for many years, until his retirement. Kenneth is survived by his son, Kyle Cerruti at home, and a daughter, Heather Cerruti of Sussex, New Jersey.
Services are private. Cremation took place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
April 22, 1947 - June 18, 2020
Eldred, NY
Kenneth L. Cerruti, age 73, of Eldred, New York passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at his home. He ws born in Manhattan, New York on April 22, 1947, the son of Yugo and Emma Porrini Cerruti.
Kenneth proudly served our country during the Vietnam War with the US Army. He was a communicant of St. Mary's R.C. Church in Port Jervis, a member of the Sparrowbush Engine Co., #1, and a former member of the Tri-State Rod & Gun Club. Ken owned and operated Boro Auto Collision in Port Jervis, NY for many years, until his retirement. Kenneth is survived by his son, Kyle Cerruti at home, and a daughter, Heather Cerruti of Sussex, New Jersey.
Services are private. Cremation took place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.