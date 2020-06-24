Kenneth L. Cerruti
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth L. Cerruti
April 22, 1947 - June 18, 2020
Eldred, NY
Kenneth L. Cerruti, age 73, of Eldred, New York passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at his home. He ws born in Manhattan, New York on April 22, 1947, the son of Yugo and Emma Porrini Cerruti.
Kenneth proudly served our country during the Vietnam War with the US Army. He was a communicant of St. Mary's R.C. Church in Port Jervis, a member of the Sparrowbush Engine Co., #1, and a former member of the Tri-State Rod & Gun Club. Ken owned and operated Boro Auto Collision in Port Jervis, NY for many years, until his retirement. Kenneth is survived by his son, Kyle Cerruti at home, and a daughter, Heather Cerruti of Sussex, New Jersey.
Services are private. Cremation took place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved