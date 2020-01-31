|
Kenneth Leroy Wanamaker
December 14, 1927 - January 28, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Kenneth Leroy Wanamaker is home with the Lord at the age of 92. He was the son of the late George and Florence (Anderson) Wanamaker.
He was a graduate of Haverstraw High School, class of 1945. Joined the Navy in 1945 and completed an engineering course and refrigeration service school. He served aboard ship from 1946-1947. Kenneth founded Wanamaker Refrigeration and A/C Sales & Service in 1958. He was a life member of F & AM Hudson River Lodge 309.
Kenneth was a born again Christian and member of the Leptondale Bible Church in Newburgh, NY. He joined the Mid-Hudson Camp of Gideon's International in 1990. Kenneth served as chaplain, zone leader, and scripture chairman and was an active servant.
Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife, Dolores R. Wanamaker; five daughters: Karol Faasse, Beverly Cooper and husband, Lee, Barbara Lazicki, Valerie Finch and husband, Ken, Peggy Messmer and husband, John, and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Wanamaker; ten grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, George Wanamaker and his son, Carlyle Wanamaker.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4 at Wanamaker & Carlough Funeral Home, 177 Route 59, Suffern, NY 10901. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5 at Wanamaker & Carlough Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Airmont Lutheran Cemetery, Airmont, NY.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Kenneth's honor to Gideon International Memorial Bible Fund, PO Box 655, Walden, NY 12586 or Joe Raso Hospice who took excellent care of Kenneth in his final days, https://hospiceofrockland.org/giving/joe-raso-hospice-residence-donation.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020