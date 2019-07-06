|
Kenneth P. Cavanaugh
June 9, 1950 - July 3, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Kenneth P. Cavanaugh, "Kenny" to those that loved him, passed away at home on July 3, 2019. He was 69.
Born in Newburgh in 1950, he was the second son of Eugene Cavanaugh and Jeanne (Bryde) Harned. He graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1968.
Kenny joined the City of Newburgh Fire Department in 1973, and rose to the rank of Assistant Chief before retiring in 2001. In addition to passion for his career, Ken was a history and travel buff who was especially proud of his Irish roots. He was an accomplished guitar player, and a karaoke wiz. Music was important in all aspects of his life, and he was highly influenced by The Beatles (and other British Invasion bands), Frank Sinatra, and Tony Bennett. He loved British sports cars, and frequently attended car shows. Kenny was also a lifelong fan the New York Jets.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Sarah Cavanaugh; his mother, Jeanne Harned; brothers Robert, Barry (Yvonne), and Kevin (Lori) Cavanaugh; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Linda, in 2015, and by his father, "Gene", in 2002.
Memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a firematic service at 7:30 p.m. honoring Ken's dedicated life as a firefighter.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to The New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation, 21 Asch Loop, Bronx, NY 10475, or online at www.nyffburncenter.com. To send a personal condolence, visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 6 to July 7, 2019