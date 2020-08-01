Kenneth "Ken" Russell Lee
October 1, 1942 - July 31, 2020
Middletown, NY
Kenneth "Ken" Russell Lee passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 77.
Ken was born on October 1, 1942, in Port Jervis, NY. He was employed at the Middletown Psychiatric Center in Middletown, NY and subsequently at Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in Goshen, NY for over 25 years before retiring in 2001. Ken was a 55 year member of the Middletown Elks Lodge #1097. Bowling was his favorite pastime and he enjoyed mentoring others in the sport. He was inducted into the Middletown Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1997. He was an avid race enthusiast, and until this year he could be found almost every Saturday night in the stands on the front stretch of Orange County Fair Speedway. He also enjoyed playing golf and never missed an opportunity to go to the casino with his cousin and life-long friend Jimmy Decker and his wife Elaine. The love he had for his family was beyond measure.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, June Lee of Middletown, NY and their three children: Kenny Lee Jr. and his wife, Theresa of Vail, AZ, Terri Still and her husband Keith of Middletown, NY and Sue Neenan and her husband Joe of Slate Hill, NY. Referred to as "Pa" by his five grandchildren: Stefanie Dymon and her husband, Michael, Jessica Morrone, Danielle Morrone, Steven Clemmer, Kayleigh Banse, Zachary Still and his great-grandchildren, who were the lights of his life, Skyler and Olivia Dymon. He is also survived by his siblings, Gary Lee and his wife, Lori of West Melbourne, FL and Sharon Liggero and her husband, Fred of Sarasota, FL and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 Services will be limited to immediate family. Ken's family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care he received from his physician Dr. Robert Dinsmore and the staff at Hospice of Orange-Sullivan County. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Hospice of Orange-Sullivan County: https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/HospiceofOrangeSullivanC/OnlineDonation.html
or to the Middletown Elks Lodge #1097 in his memory.
Sadly, missed along life's way, quietly remembered every day…No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, you're always there.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com