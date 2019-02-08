|
Kenneth S. Kolk
Ocotber 8, 1942 - February 6, 2019
Goshen, NY
Kenneth S. Kolk, 76, of Goshen, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Kaplan Family Hospice, Newburgh, NY.
Ken was born October 8, 1942 in Goshen, NY, the son of Nicholas and Marjorie (Seely) Kolk. He was the widower of Eileen Kolk and was also predeceased by his daughter, Cynthia.
Ken grew up on his family's dairy farm with his two sisters and younger brother. He graduated from Goshen Central in 1961. As a child, Ken was always helping out on his father's farm in one way or another. In his early teens he had his own chickens and delivered eggs to customers in town. He started his own dairy farm in 1964, sold his dairy herd in 1986, and produced and delivered hay for people around the county through 2018. He also started his own limousine service and ran that for many years. Ken was elected into the Mid-Hudson USBC Hall of Fame for Ability. Ken started his
bowling career in 1961 at Bowl-O-Fun in Monroe, NY and remained there for over 20 years honing his style and ability. He bowled at many alleys around the Hudson Valley; Port Jervis Lanes, 1784 in Middletown, Bowling Time in
Cornwall for 25 years, Frontier Lanes in Warwick for 30 years and most recently at Tarsio Lanes in Newburgh. Ken bowled 47 consecutive ABC national tournaments around the country, starting in 1965 and attended his last tournament in 2012. Besides bowling Ken loved to travel.
He is survived by his son, Richard Kolk; son-in-law, Gary Graffeo; his sweetheart, Sally Walker; brother, Herbert Kolk and wife Nancy; sisters, Leola Lockhart and husband, Darrol and Jeanette Barber and husband Michael; six grandchildren: Philip and Ryan Graffeo, Dalton Dickinson, Rikki-jo Kolk,
Malik Marshall and Sierra Kolk.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 12 at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13 at Goshen United Methodist, 110 Webster Ave, Goshen, NY. Burial will be in Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen; to leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019