David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
(845) 496-9106
For more information about
Kenneth Basile
Kenneth T. Basile
March 6, 2019 - May 24, 1958
Monroe, NY
Kenneth T. Basile, 60 of Monroe, NY, passed away on March 6, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York on May 24, 1958 to Frank and Rose (Marra) Basile. Kenneth is survived by his best friend and beloved wife, Maryanne; sons Nicholas (Natalie), Paul, and Frank; mother, Rose; siblings, Richard (Sheila), James (Linda), Diane, and Rosemary (Anthony); mother-in-law, Gloria; father-in-law, Angelo; brothers-in-law, Peter (Robin) and Michael (Lynne); six nieces, three nephews, and two grand-nephews.
Ken was an active member of his community and Saint Mary's parish, giving 100% of himself to those around him and donating his time and money to numerous charities and organizations including , the Boy Scouts of America, and the .
He enjoyed spending time on the beaches of Florida, walking his treasured dog, Parker, and being with the family and friends he loved.
Ken was a skilled electrician of 40 years and an active member of Local 3 and Local 6 in New York City.
His passing will be felt by too many to list or count.
Donations can be made in his name to Saint Mary's Church of Washingtonville, NY.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, March 15 at David T Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY.
Mass of Christian Burial will be from 10 a.m., Saturday, March 16,at St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY. To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
