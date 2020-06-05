Kenneth W. Tompkins
September 6, 1958 - June 3, 2020
Greenville, NC
Kenneth Tompkins, age 61, passed away peacefully with lots of love surrounding him on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Ken was born in Middletown, NY, son of Dorothy Tompkins and her late husband, James Tompkins.
He attended Pine Bush High School and was a hard worker from the beginning. At a young age Ken worked for Bob Simon on the farm, milking cows at 4 a.m. and then went to his second job at Swift Fabrication of Bloomingburg, NY. Ken went to school and trained hard to become a lineman in 1989 and worked long hours in various cities for many years as a member of the IBEW local 1249 union of Syracuse NY.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Tompkins; daughter, Victoria Tompkins; and grandson, Desmond who all reside in Greenville, NC. He is also survived by many dear friends, Charlie and Nancy Plocharczyk of Bloomingburg, NY, George Williams of Wurtsboro, NY, Bill and Karen Hudson of Rock Hill, NY, Todd Horton of Goshen, NY, Russel Warren of Greenville, NC, and Bruce Serva of Greenville, NC.
Ken had so many friends in so many places, it would be impossible to list them all; he certainly was loved.
Ken had a big contagious laugh with a sense of humor that could get anyone smiling. He was the life of the party and could light up any room. He loved being outdoors surrounded by friends. He loved to travel and endure new adventures with his late "love of his life" partner, Rosemary Palmer and late dog Delilah who both passed away last year. Kenneth has left his temporary home here on Earth and is now reunited with his Rosie and Delilah.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, June 13th at his home in Greenville, NC.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.