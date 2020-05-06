KENNETH WILSON VAN SCIVER JR.
April 11, 1925 - May 4, 2020
Middletown, NY
Born in Middletown, NY on April 11, 1925 to Kenneth W. Van Sciver Sr and Marian Cunningham Van Sciver. He passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020 at Park Manor Rehabilitation and HCC, Middletown, NY.
Ken had many interests that passed his time away ..reading World War II history and sports were his favorite subjects. He was a lifelong avid NY Yankee and Notre Dame fan.
Amateur photography, which among his collections we literally thousands of photos that he took.
He was a member of the Middletown Elks Lodge, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion Post 151. Member and 3 term President of the Potomac Chapter 41st Infantry Div. Assoc., member Wallkill Historical Society. Three 5 year terms on the Board of Directors of Old Timers Rod and Gun Club in Westbrookville, NY, 10 year member of Pioneer Rod and Gun Club, Rio, NY, 60+ year member of the Howells Fire Co., 50+ years McQuoid Engine and Ladder Co. Middletown, NY
In younger years Ken was a singles and doubles Horseshoe Champion in various competitions in Middletown. Pitched in several Softball Leagues in Middletown for over 20 years…with time out for 4 year hitch in Army during World War II. He was a member of the Board of Directors Secretary Treasurer for sometime with the Middletown City Softball League. He was one of the founding fathers of the "Hudson Valley Fast Pitch Softball League"---comprised of some of the best teams in the Hudson Valley…In its two years of existence the championship was won by Middletown's entry---DINO'S TAVERN.
Enjoyed playing golf (although not very well) until forced to quit because of various health problems in later years. Was a member of several champion bowling teams. In his early years he was an accomplished Ice Hockey player.
Ken was a member of the NY State Guard while in High School. Upon reaching the age of 18 years he immediately volunteered for the US draft, he joined the 41st Infantry Division in Australia (41st was the 1st division to be deployed to Pacific theater after we were attacked at Pearl Harbor) saw action with them in New Guinea, the Netherlands, East Indies. After being commissioned a 2nd LT (Inf) as assigned to the 33rd Inf Division in Baguio in the Philippines. When the war ended in 1945 was part of the Occupational Forces in Japan until the 33rd was deactivated at years end…was the assigned to "R&R Temporary Duty" at my home for two months. Arrived back in Japan in June 1946...assigned to HQ Co of the 24th Inf. Div. Finally returned home and discharged as a Company Grade Infantry Officer in May 1947...awarded usual badges and ribbons.
He retired in 1987 as Sales Mgr for Delford Industries and since then has been enjoying his offspring at all levels.
He is survived by the LOVE OF HIS LIFE, Philomena Patruno Van Sciver whom he married October 17, 1948 at St. Joseph's Church in Middletown, NY. They recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary.
He is also survived by his daughters, GailAnn Van Sciver Mikulski and Cynthia Rose Van Sciver Belsito and husband, John and daughter in law, Carol Mahoney Van Sciver. Also survived by sister, Barbara Ann Van Sciver Foti and sister in law, Janet Patruno. Survived by his grandchildren, Sean T. Mikulski Sr, Scott M. Mikulski, Brooke Marie Chamberland, Whitney Leah Ford and husband, Jeff, Leah Nicole Snedegar and husband, Ryan; great-grandchildren, Sean T. Mikulski Jr., Skylar Ann Mikulski, Scott Anthony Mikulski, Jackson Wilson Chamberland, Connor Joseph Chamberland, Cooper Aiden Snedegar, Paxton Cole Snedegar and Owen Jeffrey Ford and baby great-granddaughter Ford on the way.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews...and many friends that he called his family.
He was predeceased by his son, Kenneth Ralph Van Sciver; son in law, Thomas D. Mikulski, brother, Joseph C Van Sciver and his wife, Rose, sister, Mary Brigham and husband, Edward, brother in law, Patsy Foti, mother and father in law, Rose and Ralph Patruno, brother in law, Sam Patruno, sister in law, Nancy Schumaci and brother in law, Frank Schumaci.
His family would like to thank ALL the staff at Middletown Park Manor Rehabilitaion HCC for the care and love and compassion was that given to Ken during his stay...they will forever and always hold a a special place in our hearts.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Middletown.
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donate in memory of Ken to a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence message to the family, please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.