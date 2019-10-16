|
Kevin Brideson
August 25, 1964 - October 14, 2019
Monticello, NY
Kevin Brideson of Monticello, NY, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019.
Kevin was born in Brooklyn. on August 25, 1964. He worked for many years for the Postal Service in New York City. He was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed football and baseball, with his favorite team the Mets. Kevin was an outgoing person who enjoyed having friends over to his home to watch these sports events. He was always appreciative of the support of his friends and the community. Despite the many challenges in his life, Kevin was committed to overcoming these challenges in a positive, productive way. Kevin had a large extended family in the Rehabilitation Support Services, Inc Residential and PROS programs. He was well liked by all and his courage and strength when he became ill was inspirational. He had a strong work ethic and continued to work part time as a custodian in the PROS program up to the time of his death. He will be missed by all.
Services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the VanInwegen Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello at 10:30 a.m. with burial immediately afterwards at the Liberty Cemetery on Cold Spring Road in Liberty.
Services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the VanInwegen Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello at 10:30 a.m. with burial immediately afterwards at the Liberty Cemetery on Cold Spring Road in Liberty.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019