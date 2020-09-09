Kevin Clayton Jones
October 3, 1989 - September 6, 2020
Chester, NY
K. C., as he was affectionately known, grew up in Chester, NY. Kevin had an unbelievable love of learning. He said "I'll be in school forever". He was, and is probably starting a course in Heaven. Kevin obtained a Bachelors in Biomedical Engineering from Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute and he had an MBA and was completing a Master's Degree in Biomedical Engineering from John's Hopkins University. He was an Eagle Scout and an outstanding athlete, excelling at basketball, his favorite sport. Kevin always gave life 100% and kept his faith close to his heart. He lived more life in 30 years, than most do in a lifetime.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jones and their precious daughter, Everly Jane Jones; his adoring mother, Mary Beth Lombardi-Jones; his adored brother, Brandon Jones and sister-in-law, Anna Colla; his precious goddaughter, Mackenzie Gail Brosnan; his grandparents, Ralph and Mary Lombardi; Aunt Jane Hiza and Uncle Greg Lombardi; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many friends, including John Ethan and Scott.
Kevin is predeceased by his father, Kevin F. Jones and grandparents, Patricia and William Jones.
Kevin's wish for everyone was to lead with love and live without fears.
He has a new address in heaven.
Visitation will be Friday, September 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time and facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Columba Church, 27 High Street, Chester, NY Burial will follow in St Columba Cemetery , Chester, NY.
In lieu of flowers and Kevin's love for Danny Mulvey, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to Danny Mulvey Fund, c/o Orange Bank & Trust Company, 212 Dolson Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com