Kevin J. McFadden
October 3, 1933 - March 28, 2019
Walden, NY
Kevin J. McFadden of Walden, NY, loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle, went to Our Lord Thursday, March 28, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 85.
The son of the late Joseph and Florence McFadden, he was born October 3, 1933 in Brooklyn.
After his family, Kevin's great love was teaching and he taught until he was 80. Kevin taught English, Latin, and Shakespeare at his beloved Valley Central High School for nearly 30 years, serving as English department chairman and "Voice of the Vikings" for most of that time. He spent his summers serving as Summer school principal at Valley Central. He also taught at Brooklyn Prep and Tappan Zee High School before he moved to the area. After retiring from VC he continued teaching by supervising student teachers in Mount St. Mary College's education program in Newburgh, and taught Shakespeare and poetry to seniors in the Desmond Life Program.
He was a communicant of Most Precious Blood Church in Walden, where he served as the parish council president, a eucharistic minister, and a lector. He served as a trustee on the Josephine-Louise Public Library Board as well as on the Planning Board of Appeals in Walden. Kevin was the long-time President of The Hoyt Foundation, and acted as VCTA retiree advocate for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Ginny McFadden, at home; daughter, Maura McFadden and F. Scott Molnar of Skaneateles, NY; sons, Matthew K. McFadden and Joan of Chester Springs, PA and Christopher S. McFadden and Rosi of Monroe; grandchildren: Nate, Megan and Claire Molnar, Joe and Ian McFadden, Declan McFadden, Daniel and Dylan Nytko; sisters-in-law, Carol McFadden, Alice Herrell and Blanche Malankowski-Smith and Ben; also numerous silly-walking nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St. Walden, NY 12586. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 4 at Most Precious Blood Church, Walnut St., Walden, NY. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Valley Central Education Foundation, PO Box 656, Montgomery, NY 12549 or the Josephine-Louise Public Library, 1 Municipal Square, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019