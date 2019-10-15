|
Kevin Kalmbach
June 4, 1952 - October 9, 2019
Bluffton, SC - Formerly of Monroe, NY
Kevin Kalmbach of Bluffton, SC, formerly of Monroe, New York died at home on Wednesday, October 9th with his wife and son by his side. Born June 4, 1952 in New York City, Kevin was raised in Queens, New York. He was retired from a 45-year career as a telecommunications engineer for AT&T.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen of Bluffton; their son, Jeff of Alameda, CA; brothers, Lawrence and his wife, Joanie of Mahwah, NJ, Paul and his wife, Jeanne of San Diego, CA; and nieces, Noelle and Daisy.
Kevin was known for his handyman skills. His use of unconventional problem-solving techniques earned him the nickname MacGyver. A piano player from a young age, he played in rock bands in his 20s and reunited with his band 30 years later. He never tired of playing 60s and 70s rock and roll. Kevin was a loyal and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend and will be deeply missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Anastasia R.C. Church, Harriman, NY on Monday, October 21 beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Arcadia Hospice, 110 Traders Cross, Suite 119, Bluffton, SC 29909 or to Second Helpings www.secondhelpingslc.org
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019