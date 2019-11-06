|
Kevin Kazmar
November 24, 1984 - November 4, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Kevin Kazmar, 34 of Pine Bush, NY, passed away Monday, November 4th, 2019.
Kevin was born November 24th, 1984 in Kingston, NY. Kevin is a life-long resident and graduate of Pine Bush, NY. He was a loving son, brother, fiancé and friend to many. Kevin had a heart larger than himself, loved his friends and family dearly and embraced every moment with them. He had great sense of humor and a vivacious personality, always making people around him laugh. Kevin made friends everywhere he went, would be there for the people he loved in an instant, loved hunting and fishing and all things country.
Survivors include his mother and father, Candace and William Kazmar of Pine Bush; his sister, Jenny Fredericks and husband, Jason; niece, Harper Fredericks of Montgomery; his fiancé, Natasha Robertson of Walker Valley; his aunts, uncles and cousins of Hawaii and New Jersey. Kevin was pre-deceased both of his maternal and paternal grandparents, Edward and Patricia Kilinski and Henry John and Eugenia Kazmar.
The family kindly requests no floral arrangements.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 9th at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home, 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Cremation will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019