Kevin M. Cooper

December 9, 1957 - July 20, 2020

Port Jervis, New York

Kevin M. Cooper, age 62 of Port Jervis, NY and lifetime resident of the area, died Monday July 20th, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center; he was 62. Born December 9, 1957 in Port Jervis, he is the son of the late William and Catherine Hinkley Cooper.

He is survived by the love of his life, Jackie O'Connell; his sister, Rose Cooper Tilstra of Cape Coral, FL and her family Amy Outwater and fiance Freddy Colon; Brian Balmos and his wife, Colleen both of Port Jervis; his sister-in-law, Robin Cooper of Glen Spey, NY and family, Gerayln Hendrick and husband, Jim of Plano, TX, Diane Barile and husband, Rob of Mechanicville, NY; William Cooper of Rahway, NJ; nephew, Andrew Leicht and husband, Ramon Leite of North Caldwell, NJ; Erik Leicht and wife, Kayla of Port Jervis. Kevin is also survived by several great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, William J. Cooper and Gerald Patrick Cooper; his sister, Cathleen L. Cooper Leicht Smith and brother-in-law, Kenneth Tilstra.

Kevin was an avid Giants fan, a hard worker, loved the outdoors, cooking, family get togethers, and walks with his beloved dog Benny before his passing on April 10th, 2019. He was loved dearly by his entire family and will be greatly missed. Cremation will take place privately. Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store