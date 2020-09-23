Kevin P. Barrett
October 8, 1957 - September 20, 2020
Middletown, NY
Kevin P. Barrett of Middletown, a former owner of Hair Technique in Middletown, and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on September 20, 2020 in Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was 62.
The son of the late Paul M. and Florence C. Walters Barrett, he was born on October 8, 1957 in Middletown, NY.
Survivors include his brothers: Thomas Barrett and his wife, Lena, Kyle Barrett and Brian Barrett and his wife, Holly, all of Middletown, NY and Terence Barrett of Albany, NY; his sisters: Teresa Barrett of Middletown and Arianne Rogue of Vermont. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Kevin was predeceased by his sister, Cynthia Barrett and his brothers, Dennis and Patrick Barrett.
As you prepare to attend services please be aware that FACIAL COVERINGS and Social Distancing must be practiced at all times at the Funeral Home. NYSDOH guidelines currently limit the occupancy in the building and may cause delayed entrance into the building. Thank you for your understanding.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, September 25 with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com