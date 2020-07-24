1/1
Kevin P. Shaw
1953 - 2020
Kevin P. Shaw
April 15, 1953 - July 22, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Kevin P. Shaw, a life-long resident of the Town of Newburgh, passed away peacefully at the age of 67 at home on July 22, 2020, after battling a long illness.
Kevin was a heavy equipment operator with the Town of Newburgh Highway Dept for nearly 40 years. An avid sports fan, Kevin spent a lot his life either playing, coaching his sons, or watching and cheering on his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending his last few months at home surrounded by family. He was very much looking forward to finally be able to watch his beloved Yankees play on opening day.
Kevin is survived by his sons and their spouses, Todd Shaw (Melissa) and Marc Shaw (Sumara); his grandchildren: Marc Jr., Layla, Liana, and Chase; and his sisters, Darlene Saltalamachia (Anthony), and Sandra Neilson (Albert). He was predeceased by his father and mother, Philip and Dolores Shaw.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh NY, with a service officiated by Pastor Thomas Moglia at 5:45 p.m. In keeping with Covid-19 regulations, facial coverings must be worn and social distancing followed. Due to occupancy restrictions a wait may be necessary.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
JUL
28
Service
05:45 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
