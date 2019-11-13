|
|
Kevin R. Mulvaney
May 31, 1972 - November 5, 2019
Montague, NJ
Kevin R. Mulvaney, age 47 of Montague, New Jersey, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Port Jervis, NY. He was born on May 31, 1972 in Pompton Plains, NJ, the son of the late William G. Mulvaney and Karen Bender Mulvaney Basse, who survives.
Kevin worked for Local Union #11, Iron workers Union, as an iron worker in Bloomfield, NJ.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing with his family and friends.
Kevin married Donna Annese Mulvaney who survives at home. He is also survived by his two sons, Kevin T. Mulvaney at home and David Jennings and his wife, Heather of Vernon, NJ; his two daughters, Krystal and Nicole Jennings, both of Port Jervis; his mother and step-father, Karen and Richard Basse of Butler, NJ; his brother, William Mulvaney and his wife, Tracy of Vernon, NJ; his beloved grandchildren: Kayleigh, Jazlyn, Aaralyn and Bella, and his niece, Morgan. Kevin was pre-deceased by his sister, Kimberly Mulvaney.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 to 4 p.m., Sunday, November 10th at Roosa-Fleming Post #161, 47-51 Owen St., Port Jervis, NY. Cremation took place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's memory for the education of his children, c/o Donna Mulvaney, 160 River Road, Montague, New Jersey 07827. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019