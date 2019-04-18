Kevin Sean Duffy

August 5, 1966 - April 15, 2019

Otisville, NY

Kevin Sean Duffy of Otisville, NY entered into eternal rest on April 15, 2019. He was 52 years old. Kevin was born on August 5, 1966 in the Bronx, NY, the son of Peter and Barbara Duffy. The oldest of three siblings, Kevin had a lifelong love of baseball and grew up playing on local Little League teams as well as Babe Ruth.

Kevin graduated from John S. Burke Catholic High School in 1984, where he was voted most artistic. Kevin went on to play NCAA Division 1 baseball for George Washington University, graduating in 1988 with honors and a degree in business. After college, Kevin's love for sports led to a passion for golf and was known to throw a few clubs on occasion. He enjoyed attending Mets and Jets games with family and friends as well as visiting South Bend to watch Notre Dame football.

While in his early thirties, Kevin was diagnosed with a rare genetic illness and spent the remaining years of his life fighting his way through the symptoms of this degenerative disease. Kevin will be remembered as a devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to those who loved him. Kevin will be deeply missed for his great sense of humor, his eagerness to laugh, and passion for sports.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Peter and Barbara of Otisville; sister, Kerrie of Otisville; brother, Brian and his wife, Kristen of Goshen and his three nieces: Anna, Emma, and Keira; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The Duffy family would like to express its deep gratitude for the Access North Street Group Home in Pine Bush. Thank You for the love and care provided to Kevin.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p,m, on Monday, April 22 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 45 Highland Avenue, Otisville, NY 10963. Burial will follow in the family plot in Holy Name Cemetery in Otisville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Access North Street Group Home, Pine Bush, NY 12566, in care of Peter and Barbara Duffy.