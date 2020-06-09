Kim Edward Schaffert
1953 - 2020
Kim Edward Schaffert
October 30, 1953 - June 7, 2020
Montague, NJ
Mr. Kim Edward Schaffert of Montague, NJ, and a longtime resident of the area, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis. He was 66. He was born October 30, 1953 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Edward Schaffert and the late Marion Nolan Schaffert. Kim married Kathleen Thompson 17 years ago on July 23, 2002 in Las Vegas, NV.
He worked as a self-employed Mason under the name of ReConstruction in Montague, NJ
Kim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His kind eyes and smile made you smile too. A jack of all trades, Kim had a brilliant mind and was a master of mechanics. He was a man who worked with his hands, always fixing and building things. He was the one you'd call when you had any questions. Gregarious by nature, Kim loved to spend time with friends, whether it was playing cards, riding around town, or just hanging by the garage. He enjoyed weekends in Atlantic city, cooking for his wife, watching old western movies, and face-timing with his granddaughter. The King of dad jokes, he always kept things light-hearted and easygoing. A caring and giving man, Kim was loved by so many and will forever remain in our hearts. We love you Kim.
Surviving are his wife: Kathleen Schaffert at home; daughter: Seva Schaffert and her fiancé, Michael Fodi of Sparta, NJ; stepson: Patrick Shevlin of Montague, NJ; granddaughter: Emma Fodi; faithful companion, his German Shepherd, Riley. Kim was predeceased by his sister: Madeline Storms.
The visitation will be held under the New York State Health Department guidelines limiting the number of people into the funeral home on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis, NY. Please be advised if you are attending the visitation you may need to wait outside of the funeral home until indoor capacity is reduced.
A burial in the family plot will be at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771, 845.856.5191. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
